I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! full CONFIRMED line-up

We reveal the full list of 10 celebrities who are heading into the jungle for series 17 of I'm a Celeb

I'm a Celebrity 2017 main cast profile

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is returning to ITV tantalisingly soon, and now the official line-up has been confirmed.

Most of the celebs had already been rumoured before being pictured landing in Australia this weekend, but now ITV have revealed exactly who will be getting covered in cockroaches and soaked in slime.

Presenters Ant and Dec are back (of course) to host again, while last year’s winner Scarlett Moffatt and runner-up Joel Dommett are taking over ITV2 spin-off show Extra Camp along with Joe Swash.

These are the 10 famous faces heading into the jungle for series 17:

Shappi Khorsandi

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy I'm a Celebrity

Amir Khan

Stanley Johnson

Jennie McAlpine

Vanessa White

Jack Maynard

Dennis Wise

Jamie Lomas

Georgia Toffolo

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV

