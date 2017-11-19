Fan favourites tipped to leave Strictly Come Dancing during Blackpool week

Another week, another Strictly elimination – and as the number of contestants is whittled down, we must prepare for the possibility of waving goodbye to one of our favourites.

Blackpool week saw Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez top the leaderboard, with Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec hot on their heels, but it was Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton who languished at the bottom of the pile.

Who will be sent packing during Sunday night’s results show? It’s not looking good for poor Susan and Kev…

A poll of 1,100 RadioTimes.com users puts the pair as the most likely to be eliminated from the competition, with 34.4% of the vote, closely followed by Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabusi who garnered 27.2%. Could the two couples find themselves in the dance off? Or will it be Molly King and AJ Pritchard or Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice who got 17.8% and 10.5% of the vote respectively?

Susan and Kevin performed their version of Strictly Ballroom’s Paso Doble during Saturday night’s show and were cheered on by JK Rowling who sat in the audience with Susan’s wife Lee Cormack.

Jonnie and Oti, meanwhile, danced a Tango to Sweet Dreams but failed to win over the judges, with Craig saying he was “leaning over Oti like the Tower Of Pisa”.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs tonight at 7:15pm on BBC1