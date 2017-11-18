Who will be the late additions to the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! line-up?

We take a look at who might join the likes of Amir Khan and Stanley Johnson in camp

So we’ve got our full line-up confirmed for this year’s three-week stint in the jungle but as always, I’m A Celeb is expected to have some twists up its sleeves – which of course means new faces joining the camp after the official launch. If you remember last year, Danny Baker and Martin Roberts headed in a couple of days late and even though last year’s lot were already a pretty close knit family, they eventually fitted in.

So who could this year’s late additions be?

Here’s some of the names rumoured to be heading down under…

Kezia Dugdale

The former Scottish Labour leader is heavily rumoured to be headed Down Under for a stint in the jungle. Reports in The Sun suggest she will fly out to Australia this weekend in preparation for her entry into the camp. But how will her participation on the show go down back home? Nadine Dorries MP took part back in 2012 and drew criticism from viewers and fellow politicians for her absence from Westminster.

Will Dugdale’s break from Holyrood do her reputation harm – or will she win over viewers of the ITV series?

Ryan Thomas

The former Corrie star has just finished up filming for his role in Neighbours and is conveniently in Australia – home to I’m A Celeb. So as he’s already Down Under, could Ryan Thomas be set to head into the jungle?

Last year his sibling Adam made for some pretty entertaining moments on the show and in a TV appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, Ryan said “I loved watching my brother suffer, it was amazing.” Could he have been inspired to sign up himself?

Boris Becker

It is well known that German former tennis champion Boris Becker is in a bit of a sticky financial situation. So with the offer of £500,000 to join the I’m A Celeb cast on the table, he might just make an appearance later in the series.

Craig Charles

We’ve seen Craig Charles head into the camp before, but after a family tragedy he had to pull out of the show early. The Red Dwarf star did even say earlier this year that he’s a “never say never kind of guy”. So as his last shot on the show ended prematurely, will he be back to face those trials and go for jungle glory?

Alan Titchmarsh

Everybody’s favourite gardener Alan Titchmarsh was tipped by the bookies to be joining the cast this year but as he’s not part of the confirmed line-up could he be an extra addition along the way? He’s certainly in touch with nature after many years presenting various outdoors shows like Gardener’s World.

Ben Cohen

England rugby star Ben Cohen has reportedly been approached by show bosses so he could be pegged as one of the camp’s new arrivals this year. He was very popular with viewers during his time on Strictly so could he be ‘cha cha cha-ing’ his way Down Under?

Katie Hopkins

Outspoken Katie Hopkins is another on the list of rumoured celebs to head for the jungle. She’s no stranger to reality contests, thanks to her stints on The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother. It’s almost a surprise she hasn’t done I’m A Celeb before – the media commentator would definitely be one for ruffling some feathers in camp.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV