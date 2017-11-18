What time is Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about McIntyre’s BAFTA award-winning variety show

What time is it on TV?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show returns on Saturday 18th November at 8.10pm on BBC1.

What’s it about?

Coming back for a third series, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show features a bucket load of variety with musical performances, games and of course what he is known for – stand up comedy.

There are two popular segments shown each week: Celebrity Send to All sees McIntyre steal a celebrity’s phone to send an awkward text to all of their contacts, reading out their humorous replies at the end of the show, and Unexpected Star of the Show invites an unsuspecting member of the public to the filming venue where they find themselves thrust into the limelight and given the chance to perform their talents onstage.

Who’s on the show this week?

First up we’ve got a musical performance from Emelie Sande, some stand-up comedy from Joe Lycett and it’s Ed Balls’ turn to play a spot of Celebrity Send to All.

Did you know?

It was originally intended to be a one-off Christmas special but it proved so popular the BBC decided to turn it into a proper series.

Here’s the trailer…