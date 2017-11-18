What happened on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night?

From star-studded guests to Alexandra Burke's Quickstep - here are all the memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing 2017's Blackpool Week

The atmosphere was emanating out of the ballroom and onto our screens during Strictly Come Dancing 2017’s Blackpool Week.

Not only was JK Rowling in the crowd to support Susan Calman, but Peter Kay and Lenny Henry were even on hand to help out Claudia Winkleman.

But how did the dancers do? Find out below…

It was a good week for…

This is the second week in the row that Burke has garnered a 39 from the judges, just missing her perfect 40 once again. The pair’s Quickstep wowed Craig who simply asked, “Is there nothing you can’t do?” Bruno, meanwhile, said “it was magical like a classic Hollywood movie”.

Gemma got her first 10s this week (!!), totalling a score of 38. Her and Aljaz’s American Smooth made Shirley “quite emotional” – us, too – and Bruno said she was “elegant”, had “exquisite arms” and was “magical”.

Davood had the licence to thrill with his 007-themed Paso Doble tonight. He scored his second highest total of the series so far, 35, and his sheer mesh top, which he wore “for the ladies”, was certainly a memorable look.

Joe kept up his consistency tonight with a Salsa scoring 34. Darcey praised the “phenomenal lifts” and Shirley said the pair had “amazing energy, good floor pressure but you saved the wobbles like a gymnast”.

It was a tricky week for…

It wasn’t the best night for Debbie, who got a total of 33 for her Samba. Craig thought it was “spiky” and “stiff” but he did describe the timing as “exceptional”, meanwhile Darcey said the “energy flagged”.

Mollie undertook some extremely dizzying spinning lifts and ended up perched on a trapeze for her Charleston, which got her a score of 29. Bruno said she “lost concentration but great improvement”. Craig deemed it “lumpy” and “clumpy”.

Jonnie scored five more points than last week with 26 – but he was second bottom in the leaderboard again. The judges weren’t impressed with his posture, with Craig saying he was “leaning over Oti like the Tower Of Pisa”. Oops.

JK Rowling may have turned out to support Susan but she was still bottom of the leaderboard with 25. Craig said “it needed more of everything, too soft and wafty”. Could this be the end of the comedian’s stint on Strictly?