Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Live rugby union: what time is Wales v Georgia on TV?

Live rugby union: what time is Wales v Georgia on TV?

Wales play rising rugby heavyweights Georgia in Cardiff

during the International Match between Wales and Australia at Principality Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty, BA)

Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to the Welsh XV after the 29-21 loss at the hands of Australia last weekend, drafting in Cardiff Blues second row Seb Davies at number 8.

Advertisement

Centre Jonathan Davies has been sidelined for six months following a foot injury, while winger George North is still sidelined with after picking up an injury while playing for club side Northampton Saints in October.

Georgia, on the other hand, name an unchanged side on the back of their victory over Canada.

What time is Wales v Georgia live on TV?

Advertisement

Kick-off is 2.30pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2pm.

during the Autumn International between Wales and Australia at the Principality Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Getty, BA)

Tags

Related news

Mary J Blige and Carey Mulligan in Netflix movie Mudbound (Netflix, JG)

Is new Netflix movie Mudbound a genuine Oscar contender?

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in Justice League (Warner Bros, HF)

Justice League review round-up: “Consistently embarrassing to watch”

All about Live Rugby Union

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Owen Farrell leads the line during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 17, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images, BA)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Mary J Blige and Carey Mulligan in Netflix movie Mudbound (Netflix, JG)

Is new Netflix movie Mudbound a genuine Oscar contender?

Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in Justice League (Warner Bros, HF)

Justice League review round-up: “Consistently embarrassing to watch”

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

20120

Stuart Lancaster: from PE teacher to England Rugby Head Coach

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more