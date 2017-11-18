Live rugby union: what time is Wales v Georgia on TV?

Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to the Welsh XV after the 29-21 loss at the hands of Australia last weekend, drafting in Cardiff Blues second row Seb Davies at number 8.

Centre Jonathan Davies has been sidelined for six months following a foot injury, while winger George North is still sidelined with after picking up an injury while playing for club side Northampton Saints in October.

Georgia, on the other hand, name an unchanged side on the back of their victory over Canada.

What time is Wales v Georgia live on TV?

Kick-off is 2.30pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2pm.