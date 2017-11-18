The X Factor week four: who sang the best?

Here are all the performances from Saturday and Sunday

Love was in the air on The X Factor this weekend, with all the remaining acts singing “make up or break up” songs for the Crazy in Love theme.

Advertisement

This week of course proved even more cruel, with each night seeing a double elimination instead of the usual single act leaving.

But who deserves to stay in the competition? And whose performance do you need to catch up on?

Check out all the performances below in our bumper X Factor recap, and read what judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger have to say about their remaining acts.

The Boys and the Groups perform live on Saturday, while the Girls and the Overs take to the stage on Sunday.

Song: Oops (Little Mix ft. Charlie Puth)

The judges said: Ouch, the judges did not hold back this week.

“That’s what I call a prawn cocktail. That’s not the main course or a dessert, it’s just the little thing you have before the big thing,” Simon Cowell said to cries from Louis Walsh.

“Everything that happens around you has been done by other people,” Simon added.

But that wasn’t all: “For me it was the worst performance you’ve done so far,” Nicole Scherzinger said.

“I’ve never seen just you up there singing from the heart and from the soul,” Sharon added – but Louis was there to stick up for his act.

“You’re still here so obviously people like you,” he said, adding somewhat forlornly, “I love prawn cocktail. I don’t know why all the negativity.”

Song: From This Moment On (Shania Twain ft. Bryan White)

The judges said: Lloyd’s performance split the judges tonight – and resulted in the second weird food analogy of the night.

“This was great, but it didn’t make me emotional,” Simon said, with Nicole chiming in, “You have such a beautiful instrument. His voice is his instrument.”

BUT: “You to me are like a perfect bowl of spaghetti. I love spaghetti, but sometimes I’m hungry for some arrabiata.”

Something with a bit more punch? “A little less cheese,” Nicole explained. With Simon talking about prawn cocktails earlier in the night, we’re starting to wonder whether the judges had their dinner before tonight’s recording…

Song: Mona Lisa (their own song)

The judges said: The final act of the night, and clearly the favourite in the studio if the crowd noise was anything to go by.

“Love you, every week you bring it,” Louis said with the crowd almost drowning out his comments. “You’ve got it all.”

“You guys are unbelievable songwriters,” Sharon said. “Everything you do has amazing hooks to it. Your melody lines through the song are superb.”

Running out of praise, she simply said, “See ya, bye, it’s done.”

Nicole, delivering the most painfully premeditated line of the night, said, “It’s Crazy in Love week, and I think this country has fallen crazy in love with Rak-Su.” Oh boy…

Simon gave the group a standing ovation after their performance, and admitted afterwards that he had had a pretty easy ride as their mentor this year.

“I do absolutely nothing, and that’s the way it should be,” he said. “There is so much talent in this country, and you are showing that.”

Song: Saved Me From Myself (The Cutkelvins)

The judges said: Singing their first original song after performing covers all the way through, the judges all thought this would be a risk for them.

But, at least according to Louis, the risk “totally paid off”.

Sharon agreed: “A really, really great song” Sharon said, adding, “We don’t want to lose you.”

Nicole agreed that the risk had paid off, saying, “The Cutkelvins have arrived! Where did that come from?”

“I love that you had the balls to come out and do your own song,” she added.

Simon’s reaction was the weirdest of the night however: “It’s just occurred to me that we’re going to lose two people tonight. I don’t know who agreed to that.”

Surely you did Simon? “No I didn’t. No I didn’t,” he insisted. OK?

“This showed the audience more about you as people, as artists,” he added. But is it enough to stop them falling into the bottom two?

Song: Issues (Julia Michaels)

The judges said: Coming after Sam Black’s opener, the boys had the judges eating out of the palm of their hand.

“You’re real people, you’re great role models. I want to see you hear next week so bad!” Louis said.

“Excellent song choice,” Sharon put in. “I think this is where you shine. You’ve built up to this, and you really shined tonight.”

Nicole wasn’t quite so convinced, saying, “I still think you guys are better than that.”

“I think you could have come with a more original interpretation of the song,” she added – but Simon was having none of it.

“Somebody’s a little bit grumpy tonight!” he laughed, casting his eye sideways to Nicole before turning back to his boys.

“The competition going into the semi-final next week just wouldn’t be the same without you two,” he said.

Song: Hesitate (her own song)

Song: Mr. Big Stuff (Jean Knight)

Song: Love Me Harder (Ariana Grande & The Weeknd)

Song: I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston)

Advertisement

Song: Fallin’ (Alicia Keys)