Everything you need to know about how to vote on The X Factor

What number do you need to call to vote on The X Factor? We have all the details you need right here

How do I vote on The X Factor?

The voting is open after every act on The X Factor has performed on Saturday and Sunday night. Every week you’re voting for who you want to save, with the act who receives the lowest votes being automatically eliminated and the act who gets the most votes on Saturday and the most votes on Sunday then competing in a sing-off to be crowned the best performer of the whole weekend.

You can vote by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.

How do I get The X Factor app?

The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here and the Android app here.

What is the number to call for The X Factor?

The first bit of the phone number needed to vote from a mobile is 6 50 51 whilst the landline number is 090 20 50 51, followed by the number of the act you want to save.

How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?

It varies. On Saturday night, the vote is open for roughly 12 to 14 minutes, whilst on Sunday night the window is a lot smaller – from about four to five minutes. However, it seems to vary every week.

Why is there another vote on Sunday’s X Factor?

After the act with the lowest votes has been eliminated on Sunday night’s show and the act who won the most votes is revealed, the vote then opens for a second time in a new twist dubbed the Prize Fight. For this section, you can only vote via the app.

This is when the singer who won the most votes on Saturday and the act who won the most votes from Sunday go head to head. For about five minutes, the voting opens again and the singer who collects the most votes in this window wins a ‘money-can’t-buy-prize’, which has so far included a trip to New York to meet Pink and a session in a recording studio with a top producer who’s worked with the likes of One Direction and Ariana Grande.

What are the voting terms and conditions?

Each vote costs 35p and the full terms and conditions for voting on The X Factor can be found here. Voting terms and conditions for the semi-final and the final of The X Factor have yet to be issued.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.