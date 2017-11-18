That quadruple X Factor elimination will actually happen this weekend

At least that's what they're telling us anyway...

That great big quadruple X Factor elimination that was supposed to happen this weekend but didn’t will actually happen NEXT weekend, host Dermot O’Leary revealed at the end of the show’s George Michael Week.

O’Leary, who stood on stage to announce the shock twist at the end of Latino Week, had to kick off the weekend’s proceedings by inviting the judges to explain why they’d called the whole thing off.

Head honcho Simon Cowell explained that he felt it wouldn’t have been “fair” to kick contestants off so early in the live show process, adding that they deserved a chance to prove themselves on TV.

However, tonight host O’Leary told viewers that the reprieve was only a temporary one, and revealed that four acts will actually be leaving the competition during Crazy In Love Week, which will run across November 18th and 19th.

The announcement came at the end of an emotional evening in the X Factor studios. Sharon Osbourne broke down in tears during viewers’ champion Lloyd Macey’s performance and had to be consoled by Nicole Scherzinger while the Welsh singer belted out his high notes.

And a visibly emotional Alisah Bonaobra became the latest act to exit the competition.

The X Factor continues on ITV on Saturday and Sunday nights