Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week will feature extra dancers during the routines

The ballroom at Blackpool will feel a little crowded as the celebrities are joined by an ensemble cast in their performances

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 will feature a cast of ensemble dancers during the routines at Blackpool this Saturday.

As in previous years, the celebrities and their professional partners will be joined on the dancefloor by a cast of extra performers, who are drafted in for one week only at the Tower Ballroom.

Here’s Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse performing a Charleston at Blackpool last year to give you a flavour of the sort of group choreography we can expect this weekend.

In recent years, Strictly has paid an annual visit to Blackpool, while original BBC series Come Dancing was televised from the Tower Ballroom for many years.

Cited as the ‘home of ballroom’, many of the world’s most high-profile dance competitions are also held here. It’s no wonder, then, that it means so much for both the celebrities and the professionals to reach this stage of the competition. So much so, Susan Calman has even said she’s going to get a tattoo to honour the landmark!

The full list of songs and dances for Blackpool have already been revealed, but one celebrity who sadly won’t be performing at the iconic venue is Ruth Langsford, who became the latest celebrity to leave the competition after she lost out to Jonnie Peacock in the dance off in Strictly’s Sunday results show.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC1 this Saturday.