Live Rugby Union: what time is Scotland v New Zealand on TV?

The Scottish take on the All Blacks

The Scots will go into this weekend’s matchup with the ever-formidable All Blacks buoyed by the knowledge that their summer 2017 victory over Australia has sent somewhat of a warning out to their rivals.

“It was a big result for them and it hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Sonny Bill Williams said of the result.”It’s really put us on the edge of our seats in our preparation knowing that they can knock off the big boys. We’re here, we’re ready to play but we know we’ve got a massive challenge.”

A win would be monumental for Scottish rugby: New Zealand have never lost to Scotland in 30 tests dating back to 1905.

What time is Scotland v New Zealand live on TV?

Kick-off is 5.15pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 5pm.