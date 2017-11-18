JK Rowling brought all the magic to the Strictly audience in Blackpool

The author could be seen cheering for her pal Susan Calman in the crowd

There’s always a touch of the magical when it’s Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and tonight there was a guest in the audience which made it all the more special.

Advertisement

JK Rowling could be seen clapping and cheering for Susan Calman in the audience as the comedian performed her Paso Doble.

The Harry Potter author is a self-proclaimed superfan of Calman’s, having posted photos of them at dinner a couple of months ago and calling her a “dancing queen”.

Earlier on Saturday, Rowling was tweeting photos of Blackpool and a cupcake for Calman with three 10s on display.

Advertisement

Calman and Kevin Clifton scored 25 for their Paso Doble, let’s see if Rowling’s touch of magic enough to keep her in the competition…