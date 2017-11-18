JK Rowling brought all the magic to the Strictly audience in Blackpool
The author could be seen cheering for her pal Susan Calman in the crowd
There’s always a touch of the magical when it’s Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and tonight there was a guest in the audience which made it all the more special.
JK Rowling could be seen clapping and cheering for Susan Calman in the audience as the comedian performed her Paso Doble.
Proof that #Strictly really is magical ✨ JK Rowling. pic.twitter.com/bo5WfwmNYP
— BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 18, 2017
The Harry Potter author is a self-proclaimed superfan of Calman’s, having posted photos of them at dinner a couple of months ago and calling her a “dancing queen”.
Earlier on Saturday, Rowling was tweeting photos of Blackpool and a cupcake for Calman with three 10s on display.
Excited. pic.twitter.com/QnKT413Qj1
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 18, 2017
.@SusanCalman Brought you a present. pic.twitter.com/zyamhKzH0k
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 18, 2017
Calman and Kevin Clifton scored 25 for their Paso Doble, let’s see if Rowling’s touch of magic enough to keep her in the competition…