Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
JK Rowling brought all the magic to the Strictly audience in Blackpool

JK Rowling brought all the magic to the Strictly audience in Blackpool

The author could be seen cheering for her pal Susan Calman in the crowd

JK Rowling (Getty EH)

There’s always a touch of the magical when it’s Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing – and tonight there was a guest in the audience which made it all the more special.

Advertisement

JK Rowling could be seen clapping and cheering for Susan Calman in the audience as the comedian performed her Paso Doble.

The Harry Potter author is a self-proclaimed superfan of Calman’s, having posted photos of them at dinner a couple of months ago and calling her a “dancing queen”.

Earlier on Saturday, Rowling was tweeting photos of Blackpool and a cupcake for Calman with three 10s on display.

Advertisement

Calman and Kevin Clifton scored 25 for their Paso Doble, let’s see if Rowling’s touch of magic enough to keep her in the competition…

Tags

Related news

123160

Why is Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool this weekend?

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week: who is top of the leaderboard?

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

123160

Why is Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool this weekend?

leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool week: who is top of the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool 2016

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week will feature extra dancers during the routines

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more