Is former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale joining I’m a Celebrity?

The politician has reportedly signed up for ITV's reality series Down Under

No, you’re not dreaming. You really did read that headline correctly.

With ten celebrities primed to enter the jungle, I’m a Celebrity is about to begin. The likes of Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo and Jennie McAlpine are all donning their khakis and red fleeces and come Sunday they will be doing a lot of sitting around in a bid to win our votes.

But if you thought Stanley Johnson was the most bizarre addition to the line-up, you’d be wrong. Because according to reports, former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is headed Down Under.

The Member of Scottish Parliament is rumoured to be swapping Holyrood for the jungle camp and will fly to Australia this weekend, according to The Sun.

Dugdale would not be the first politician to appear on the ITV series – Nadine Dorries took part in 2012 – but she would certainly be the most high profile.

The Lothian MSP was leader of her party in Scotland from 2015 until August of this year when she unexpectedly quit the role with immediate effect. She has continued to serve as a backbencher, replaced at the helm by Richard Leonard the day before I’m a Celebrity starts.

Dugdale herself has not confirmed her involvement in the ITV show – which runs for three weeks – but fellow MSP Jenny Marra has already criticised the move.

Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people. It’s not a shortcut to celebrity. https://t.co/SrcA6h1gxz — Jenny Marra (@JennyMarra) November 17, 2017

And while Scottish Labour are yet to formally comment, the Scottish Tories have released the following statement: “Kezia clearly thinks dining on kangaroo testicle is more appealing than being an MSP.

“She should consider her position as an elected member before chucking herself off that plane over the Australian jungle.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 18th November at 9pm on ITV