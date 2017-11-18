Everything you need to know about this weekend’s X Factor live shows

How many acts are being eliminated this weekend? What's the theme? And when's it happening? We have all the answers right here...

When is The X Factor on TV?

The X Factor is on ITV this weekend and continues with the fourth week of live shows – the quarteron Saturday 18th November at 8.10pm and Sunday 12th November at 7.30pm.

What is the theme on The X Factor this weekend?

The theme for The X Factor this week is the rather woolly Crazy in Love. So we can probably expect cheesy boyband ballads from Louis’ boys, no doubt a heartfelt self-penned track from Grace Davies and maybe someone actually singing Crazy in Love.

Who are the guest music acts performing on The X Factor this weekend?

Saturday night will see last year’s X Factor winner Matt Terry take to the stage, while former Black Eyed Pea Fergie will be performing on the Sunday.

How many acts are leaving this weekend?

Four. Almost definitely, probably, four acts will be booted off The X Factor this coming Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll forgive us for being rather sceptical about this double double elimination, because originally we’d been promised that it was happening the previous week. However there was a last minute change of plan that meant it was just one act on each night who left, and it was Jack and Joel and Alisah Bonaobra .

Who’s still left on The X Factor?

There are just two of Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs left in the competition, Kevin Davy White and Matt Linnen, and it’s a similar story for Louis Walsh. He only has two Boys still standing: Lloyd Macey and Sam Black.

Simon’s got all but one of his Groups still left in the competition, Rak-Su, The Cutkelvins and Sean & Conor Price, whilst three of Sharon’s girls are still standing: Grace Davies, Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams.

Who will leave The X Factor this weekend?

With the new format changes on The X Factor this year, it’s been revealed each Saturday and Sunday which act has received the most votes.

So far Grace, Rak-Su, Kevin and Lloyd have been the acts to win the most viewer votes on their given nights so it might be safe to assume that they’re, er, safe.

But as for the others? It’s anyone’s guess. Who would you like to see leave the show this weekend?

Who are The X Factor judges?

The fantastic four are still standing strong, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne, Nicole Scherzinger and of course Simon Cowell are still here coaching their acts towards their dreams of stardom.

Who is the presenter of The X Factor?

Yep, still Dermot O’Leary! It would be weird if it was anyone else, wouldn’t it?

What are the format changes on The X Factor this year?

We know that the jukebox from last year was scrapped but what else has changed? Well, there’s no sing-off and no Deadlock so that means that the judges have no input on who stays each week.

There’s also now barely any difference between the Saturday and Sunday night shows. Instead of having all the acts perform in one show and the results listed on a Sunday night, the categories are split and the act with the fewest votes leaves that night.

But, the Sunday show still has a small difference and that is the Prize Fight…

Just what is the Prize Fight?

The Prize Fight is a new twist this year that gives the contestants a little bit more incentive to perform to their best each week.

The two best acts of each night, aka the ones with the most votes, have a sing-off to determine the overall winner. Whoever wins, gets a ‘money can’t buy prize’.

The first prize, won by Grace Davies was flying to NYC to meet Pink and last week the prize was to record a single with a producer and writer, which was won by Kevin Davy White.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.