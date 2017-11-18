Live rugby union: what time is England v Australia on TV?

England take on the Wallabies in Twickenham

England v Australia will be a war on multiple fronts, with captain Michael Hooper dominating up front and rugby league convert Marika Koroibete potentially causing havoc on the wing for the visitors.

After being rested in last weekend’s win over Argentina, Owen Farrell returns to the England starting XV, while Maro Itoje starts on the bench. Both are on the shortlist for the World Player of the Year award.

What time is England v Australia live on TV?

Kick-off is 3pm GMT, with live coverage on Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm. Highlights from 7.30pm on BBC2.