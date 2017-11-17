Accessibility Links

Who is the best British Queen on screen?

Many actresses have played monarchs from Queen Elizabeth I to Queen Victoria and our reigning Elizabeth II – but which screen Queen reigns supreme?

The Crown's Claire Foy and Victoria's Jenna Coleman

TV and film’s love affair with the British Royal Family is seemingly endless.

From the Tudors to the Windsors, numerous reigning houses have been portrayed on screen both at home and abroad.

Screen Queens have dominated the film and TV agenda once again of late, thanks to the success of shows like Wolf Hall, Victoria and The White Queen, but which TV or film portrayal of a British Queen is the best of all time?

That’s the question we want YOU to answer.

From comical takes on Elizabeth I (think Miranda Richardson in Blackadder ) to more serious interpretations of the Virgin Queen (Anne Marie-Duff, Cate Blanchett and Judi Dench to name but a few), Jenna Coleman’s Victoria to Claire Foy’s Elizabeth II, there are plenty of Queens to choose from – or you can nominate your own.

But you can only pick one so cast your vote wisely.

All about The Crown

The Crown's Claire Foy and Victoria's Jenna Coleman
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

