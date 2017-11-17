What time is Gone to Pot: American Road Trip on TV?

Everything you need to know about ITV's new marijuana series

What time is Gone to Pot: America Road Trip on TV?

Gone to Pot: American Road Trip starts on Friday 17th November at 9pm on ITV.

What’s it about?

The three-part series features five famous faces as they embark on an American road trip solely focused on exploring the legalisation of marijuana.

It promises to be a weird and wonderful journey with the celebs getting involved in all kinds of medical marijuana mischief throughout their road trip of the USA.

The ITV show stars Linda Robson, Pam St Clement, Christopher Biggins, John Fashanu and Bobby George.

It sounds like it will be full of laughs, highs (literally), lows and a great deal of American culture.