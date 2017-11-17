When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 on ITV?

Everything you need to know about series 17 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, including the latest on Ant McPartlin and which celebs are entering the jungle

When is I’m a Celebrity 2017 back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017 will air on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV – so clear your diary!

Who are the celebrities confirmed for I’m a Celebrity?

All 10 celebrities have now been announced for series 17 of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, including boxer Amir Khan, Corrie star Jennie McAlpine and former Saturdays singer Vanessa White. You can read the full list of celebrities here.

Who will win I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017?

Now the line-up has been confirmed, there’s only one question left to ask: Who’s got what it takes to win the whole thing? Have your say in our poll below:

Will Ant McPartlin be back this year?

There had been some doubts over whether Ant McPartlin would be hosting I’m a Celebrity this year after he went to rehab in June for an addiction to prescription painkillers that developed following a knee operation in 2014.

However, when ITV’s director of programmes Kevin Lygo was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Ant would be assuming his presenting duties, he replied: “How very dare you! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting [the show].”

He also added that he thought Ant was “irreplaceable”. We’d second that.

It’s all change with Extra Camp, the I’m a Celeb spin-off on ITV2. Last year it was hosted by Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Chris Ramsey.

However, Joe Swash is the only one of the four returning to the jungle this series. He’s now going to be joined by 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt and runner-up Joel Dommett.

Have you seen this trio? Last seen heading to the Jungle to host @itv2 Extra Camp! 🌴 #imaceleb https://t.co/jHaLZ4lsMK pic.twitter.com/ckjP7HmO0K — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) October 5, 2017

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV.