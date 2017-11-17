Accessibility Links

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are ready to rock as Strictly Come Dancing arrives in Blackpool

The presenting pair look like they're headed on a hen weekend to the seaside town ahead of this weekend's Blackpool spectacular

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly for Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Weekend 2017

If you’re going for a weekend in Blackpool there’s only three things you need. A stick of rock, a pink feather boa and a pair of novelty sunglasses.

Strictly Come Dancing’s presenting duo Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have managed to pack all three – along with some deely bobbers – as they gear up for Strictly’s Blackpool spectacular this Saturday and Sunday.

However, if there’s one pair who are really getting into the whole hen weekend vibe of Strictly this weekend it’s Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton.

The dancing duo have revealed they’re getting matching “I heart Grimsby” tattoos in homage of getting to this stage of the competition.

It’s become an annual tradition for the Tower Ballroom at Blackpool to play host to Strictly for one week, which is rather fitting seeing as the town is known as the ‘home of ballroom’.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week airs this Saturday and Sunday on BBC1.

