Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Hundreds of people complained to the BBC about THAT Have I Got News For You episode with Jo Brand

Hundreds of people complained to the BBC about THAT Have I Got News For You episode with Jo Brand

It seems the British viewing public was not happy about the panellists' jokes about sexual harassment

Have I Got News For You host Jo Brand (Hat Trick - Photographer: Richard Kendal)

The Have I Got News for You episode which saw host Jo Brand shoot down an all-male panel over sexual harassment jokes has become the most complained-about programme on the BBC in the last fortnight.

Advertisement

New figures published by the Corporation reveal that the 3rd November edition of the comedy panel show attracted a substantial 234 complaints regarding the programme’s treatment of the allegations of sexual misconduct in Westminster.

In a segment looking at a recent headline about the scandal, she hit back at Have I Got News For You team captain Ian Hislop after he chuckled: “Some of this is not high level crime, is it, compared to say Putin or Trump?”

However, Brand cut Hislop off, saying: “If I could only say that as the only representative of the female gender here today, I know it’s not high level but it doesn’t have to be high level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons.

“And actually for women, if you’re constantly being harassed even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down.”

As the audience cheered, she joked: “Sorry, I thought I was on Question Time for a minute.”

Hislop responded, “No, and as you point out with four blokes sitting around you we’re hardly in a position to say, ‘That’s rubbish’.”

Ian Hislop and Quentin Letts on HIGNFY
Advertisement

The episode also featured Daily Mail journalist Quentin Letts, who made several controversial jokes, and comedian Miles Jupp.

4787238-low_res-have-i-got-news-for-you
According to The Guardian, the figures also show that the BBC received 8,377 complaints in total between 30th October and 12th November. Of these, 5,529 were about specific programmes.
The broadcaster has released this information about complaints for the first time after media regulator Ofcom told it to be more transparent.

Tags

Related news

Have I Got News For You host Jo Brand (Hat Trick - Photographer: Richard Kendal)

Jo Brand shoots down all-male Have I Got News For You panel over sexual harassment jokes

Daisy Goodwin Victoria RT Fest Getty

Victoria writer Daisy Goodwin claims she was ‘groped’ during Downing Street visit

All about Have I Got News for You

Have I Got News For You host Jo Brand (Hat Trick - Photographer: Richard Kendal)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Have I Got News For You host Jo Brand (Hat Trick - Photographer: Richard Kendal)

Jo Brand shoots down all-male Have I Got News For You panel over sexual harassment jokes

Daisy Goodwin Victoria RT Fest Getty

Victoria writer Daisy Goodwin claims she was ‘groped’ during Downing Street visit

Ed Westwick (Getty, EH)

Ed Westwick denies second rape allegation

BBC Broadcasting House

BBC reveals “spike” in sexual harassment allegations

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more