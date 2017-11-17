Children in Need 2017: your guide to what’s on TV when

A sneak peak at BBC1's entertainment extravaganza – from Doctor Who to The Weakest Link to Blue Peter does Strictly

It’s November, so that means it’s time to get comfortable for a jam packed Friday night in front of the TV for this year’s Children in Need Appeal show. It’s going to be chock full of musical numbers, A-list cameos and it’s even got some Blue Peter stars taking on Strictly.

Advertisement

Last year the Children in Need Appeal Show brought in a whopping £46.6 million, smashing the previous £37 million and on Friday 17th November they aim to raise even more. Featuring performances from stars like Rita Ora and The Vamps, there’s going to be over five hours of entertainment.

Find out what is on when with our handy guide…

Children in Need schedule

7.30 – 8pm Tess Daly and Ade Adepitan kick off the extravaganza by introducing a spectacular performance from the West End hit Annie, featuring Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Meanwhile, Doctor Who appetites will be sated with an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Christmas special.

8 – 8.30pm Ready for some all singing, all dancing soap stars? The EastEnders cast show they can do more than bicker and cause drama in a show-stopping musical medley.

This will be followed by a performance from The Children’s Choir, made up of thousands of youngsters from around the country performing live in unison; it’s enough to give you goosebumps.

8.30 – 9pm Time for a spot of rambling with a difference. Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc introduce the Countryfile presenters who are swapping their welly boots for cowboy boots, yeehaw.

9 – 9.30pm After we see The One Show cross the finish line on their rickshaws, Strictly’s turning a little blue. Some of the Blue Peter stars have paired up with Strictly’s professional dancers to compete for the glorious Pudsey Glitterball Trophy.

And don’t miss Joanna Lumley crowning the Sir Terry Wogan Fundraiser of the Year.

10 – 10.40pm (BBC2) While BBC1 takes a break for the 10 o’clock news, head on over to BBC2 to catch Anne Robinson find the weakest link out of celebs John Thomson, Kem Cetinay, Rosemary Shrager, Chizzy Akudolu, Giles Coren, Ryan Clark-Neal and Maya Jama.

10.40 – 11pm Head back to BBC1 to continue the fundraising party as Marvin and Rochelle Humes introduce a special performance by Rita Ora, we take an exclusive sneak peek at the Call the Midwife Christmas special and we are treated to a unique performance by Beverly Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson.

11 – 11.30pm Take a look behind the scenes at just how those EastEnders stars performed their show-stopping musical number.

Then Michael McIntyre pops in to give an exclusive preview of his new show.

11.30pm – 12.30am It may be getting late but next up is a live performance from The Vamps and Jason Derulo stops by to reveal a world exclusive.

Then it’s time for this year’s all important fund-raising total to be revealed. Will they beat last years appeal record breaker?

Advertisement

Children in Need begins on Friday 17th November at 7:30pm on BBC1