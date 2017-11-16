Everything you need to know about the six-part comedy following a family who up sticks from Yorkshire to run a trailer park in Florida

What time is Living the Dream on TV?

The comedy-drama continues 9pm, Thursday 16th November, Sky1

Who’s in the cast?

Philip Glenister and Lesley Sharp are Brits abroad in Sky1’s sunny new comedy-drama Living the Dream. The pair play Mal and Jen Pemberton who have moved from Yorkshire to start a business renting trailers in the US Sunshine State of Florida.

Accompanied by their teenage children – Tina (Rosie Day) and Freddie (played by Brenock O’Connor, a face familiar to Game of Thrones fans for his work as Jon Snow’s treacherous apprentice Olly) – the Pembertons’ dreams quickly turn to a nightmare in the face of hostility from their largely blue collar clientele and their interesting new habits…

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life) plays their larger-than-life neighbour Rhoda while Kevin Nash (Magic Mike) is ex-wrestler and park resident Troy. Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) takes on the role of another resident, busybody Aiden.

What happens in this episode?

The American Dream is all about aspiration, achievement and prosperity. It doesn’t usually involve exploding septic tanks, but that’s the stinking situation RV park owner Mal Pemberton has to deal with this week. It kind of ruins all his dreams – American or otherwise – because the only person who can sort it out is the evangelical mayor, Herman Bloch. And Mal told him he works in “logistics” because Herman hates RV parks so much.

It’s one of those awkward misunderstandings so beloved of sitcoms but Philip Glenister makes, if not a silk purse, then at least a nice canvas tote bag out of this particular pig’s ear.

Review by Jane Rackham