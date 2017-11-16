When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 on ITV?

Everything you need to know about series 17 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, including the latest on Ant McPartlin and which celebs are entering the jungle

When is I’m a Celebrity 2017 back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2017 will air on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV – so clear your diary!

Forget Christmas, this is the ONLY date you need to remember this year. Sunday 19th Novemeber. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Q32QCVnR5X — ITV (@ITV) November 5, 2017

Will Ant McPartlin be back this year?

There had been some doubts over whether Ant McPartlin would be hosting I’m a Celebrity this year after he went to rehab in June for an addiction to prescription painkillers that developed following a knee operation in 2014.

However, when ITV’s director of programmes Kevin Lygo was asked at the Edinburgh Television Festival whether Ant would be assuming his presenting duties, he replied: “How very dare you! Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting [the show].”

He also added that he thought Ant was “irreplaceable”. We’d second that.

What do we know about I’m a Celebrity so far?

We’ve only been given a very short but very tantalising clip of I’m a Celebrity 2017…and it doesn’t tell us much at all!

As that infamous intro music plays, hosts Ant and Dec shout, “Let’s get ready to jungle!” in homage to their 1994 single and 2013 hit number 1, Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble.

It’s only 13 seconds…but we’ll take it!

Who are the confirmed celebrities?

Although none of the names have been confirmed yet, there are plenty of rumours swirling around for who could be heading into the jungle this November.

Former TOWIE stars Lauren Goodger and Dannielle Armstrong, ex-Strictly professional Kristina Rihanoff, Boyzone star Keith Duffy and tennis legend Boris Becker are just some of the celebrities who might be signing up for I’m a Celeb 2017.

You can see the full rumours list by clicking here.

It’s all change with Extra Camp, the I’m a Celeb spin-off on ITV2. Last year it was hosted by Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and Chris Ramsey.

However, Joe Swash is the only one of the four returning to the jungle this series. He’s now going to be joined by 2016 winner Scarlett Moffatt and runner-up Joel Dommett.

Have you seen this trio? Last seen heading to the Jungle to host @itv2 Extra Camp! 🌴 #imaceleb https://t.co/jHaLZ4lsMK pic.twitter.com/ckjP7HmO0K — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) October 5, 2017

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is set to return to ITV in November