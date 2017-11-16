Peter Kay announces first live stand-up tour for eight years
The Car Share comedian will be hitting the road in 2018 and 2019 for a string of live dates
The last time Peter Kay did a live stand-up tour, Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, William and Kate had just announced their engagement and Cheryl had just split from Ashley Cole.
Basically, it was a long time ago. Now, the legendary Car Share comedian has just announced a huge run of brand new tour dates for 2018 and 2019 – his first stand-up tour in eight years.
His 2010 stand-up The Tour That Doesn’t Tour Tour…Now On Tour officially made the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, with the star playing to over 1.2 million people.
How to buy Peter Kay tour tickets
Tickets will be on sale from Ticketmaster and Amazon Tickets from Sunday 19th November
On why he wanted to go back out on tour, Peter said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.
“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”
Peter Kay stand-up tour full schedule and dates
2018
Saturday 21 April Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday 22 April Birmingham Genting Arena
Monday 14 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Tuesday 15 May Glasgow The SSE Hydro
Monday 4 June Manchester Arena
Tuesday 5 June Manchester Arena Wednesday
6 June Manchester Arena
Saturday 9 June Manchester Arena
Thursday 13 September London The O2
Friday 14 September London The O2
Saturday 15 September London The O2
Thursday 20 September London The O2
Tuesday 2 October Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday 3 October Leeds First Direct Arena
2019
Sunday 13 January Belfast SSE Arena
Monday 14 January Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday 23 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 24 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Friday 1 February Dublin 3 Arena
Saturday 2 February Dublin 3 Arena
Monday 11 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Tuesday 12 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Monday 4 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Tuesday 5 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
Monday 18 March Liverpool Echo Arena
Tuesday 19 March Liverpool Echo Arena