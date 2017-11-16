Swedish Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow to co-host BBC’s search for UK’s 2018 entry

The Heroes singer will join Mel Giedroyc to help the nation pick a contestant in Eurovision: You Decide – will his success rub off on us?

Swedish Eurovision winner Mans Zelmerlow will join Mel Giedroyc to help the BBC discover the act to represent the UK at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

With this year’s co-host of Eurovision: You Decide, the BBC is bringing in a bona fide Eurovision champion to aid the search for a winner. Zelmerlow claimed the grand prize at the 2015 Song Contest in Vienna with Heroes, a catchy tune set against a memorable lights show featuring a small stick figure man who fist-pumped the singer during the performance.

He later went on to host Sweden’s 2016 song contest with Petra Mede. The pair were widely praised for their humorous approach and several spectacular half-time routines, including their recipe for a Eurovision winning song, Love Love, Peace Peace.

Now Zelmerlow has revealed that he’ll co-host Eurovision: You Decide with Giedroyc, broadcast live from the Brighton Dome on 7th February 2018 on BBC2. The 90-minute show will feature performances of six brand new songs; after seeing all the acts perform, the public will be able to vote for who they think should be the UK’s Eurovision 2018 entry.

Hopefully Zelmerlow’s Eurovision luck will rub off on the lucky winner. 2017 entrant Lucie Jones was thought to have a strong chance with her song Never Give Up On You but – despite securing the UK’s best placement in years – finished in 15th place.

“I’m really, really looking forward to hosting Eurovision: You Decide together with Mel this year,”Zelmerlow said. “I’m sure we’ll have a great show and I would love to see the UK achieve a great result in Eurovision 2018. I can’t wait to be part of the You Decide journey and make both You Decide as well as the Eurovision Finals, a part of every UK home.”

Portugal claimed victory in Ukraine in 2017 with the contest’s dark horse, Salvador Sobral, whose victory brings the Eurovision party to Lisbon. The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will take place in the Portugese capital on May 12th 2018.

Tickets for Eurovision You Decide are now available from the official Brighton Dome website