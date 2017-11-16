BBC News staff hit back at Sun story about ‘sleeping on the job’

Newsroom workers have challenged the newspaper's claims they are snoozing on the news

The staff at BBC News HQ have criticised today’s front page story from The Sun that claims that BBC newsroom journalists are sleeping on the job.

Advertisement

The Sun story, under the headline ‘Here is the Snooze’, quotes an unnamed source that night-shift workers regularly dosed on the job and that in a 12-hour shift some do only “around an hour of work.”

However, BBC journalists that are working or have worked in the night time newsroom said the claims were untrue.

A sense of how we'll factchecked this "story" is:

1 BBC News Channel is off air by midnight

2 Its shifts finish then (tho staff known to stay beyond hours-unpaid-to cover breaking news).

3 Overnight newsroom tech staff may remain at desk to rest during an unpaid overnight breaks https://t.co/kPamq5cnFn — Rob Lawrence (@RobLawrence) November 15, 2017

I left the newsroom at 2am with journalists working round the clock on Zimbabwe story. The only scandal here is your headline … pic.twitter.com/3ldecP4pSM — Babita Sharma (@BabitaBBC) November 16, 2017

Others said select staff did sometimes nap, but that this was during their break time…

This is a piss poor front page. 1. Shame on @TheSun for this splash I'm sure they have journos on nights too

2. It's knackering so you have a nap, I used my "lunch break" to sleep on nights

3. Another basic attempt to erode trust in the BBC https://t.co/ttLycasccy — James Glynn (@jamesglynn) November 15, 2017

Didn't see this before the conversation I had with my children over breakfast about how bad night shifts are for your health. Did loads for BBC news. Often had a power nap as part of my break around 3am https://t.co/chCEb3f3Ga — Richard Leeming (@RM_Leeming) November 16, 2017

*PERSONAL VIEW KLAXON* Incredibly annoyed by this. I used to do night shifts. Reading and writing words is not physical work but it can still be knackering. I sometimes had a nap. https://t.co/aUcsYZwXX7 — Callum May (@callummay) November 15, 2017

Others thought it was a parody story…

I genuinely thought this was a spoof when I first saw it. Yes, the Sun has merged with the Onion https://t.co/7dV1nKRkVm — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) November 16, 2017

New shocking Snoozegate revelation – had to wake this @BBCNews employee who was asleep on the NEWSROOM CARPET! pic.twitter.com/Qf13qECQBC — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) November 16, 2017

As someone who worked nightshifts on and off for over a decade at BBC & ITV …. it’s clearly a slow news days over at The Sun. “Scandal”?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/c0zpcG0Txd — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) November 16, 2017

No comment. Other than to say Snoozenight would have been a better headline… https://t.co/BFAfJiizFd — Jason Gibbins (@Jgibbins) November 15, 2017

Maybe @MattWilkinson78 from @TheSun shd support fellow journos working long and unhealthy night shifts rather than inventing “scandals” pic.twitter.com/bh7QkFV6pm — Stuart Hughes (@stuartdhughes) November 15, 2017

And some said The Sun was in no position to criticise…

It’s true @TheSun we do sleep on the job. Our work is a bit taxing at times. @BBCNews doesn’t do lazy journalism. How about you? pic.twitter.com/5VBjL9zlEl — Quentin Sommerville (@sommervilletv) November 16, 2017

Not sure what's worse, BBC night shift workers having a nap, probably while on a legitimate rest break, or Sun journos not being able to spell simple words like "snoring" in the standfirst. #SoarawayScum pic.twitter.com/a5tvgG3Ua8 — Russell Merryman (@merryarty) November 15, 2017

And then there was this zinger from the BBC Press Office…

Even with our eyes closed, it’s good to know the public trusts BBC News more than the Sun. pic.twitter.com/RBogyQSjVa — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 16, 2017

Advertisement

Looks like this isn’t an issue that’s going to be put to bed anytime soon…