What time is Secret Life of Four Year Olds on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the fly-on-the-wall documentary

What time is it on TV?

The Secret Life of Four Year Olds continues on Tuesday 21st November at 8pm on Channel 4.

What’s happening in episode three?

Jack strides into the classroom on his first day at the Secret Life school and it’s clear he’s a bit of a lad. He struts around and wants to “be Spider-Man”. His self-confidence at a class quiz (“I’m clever so we’ll win”) is breathtaking.

But, as always in this endlessly fascinating series, there’s so much more going on under the bluff and bravado. Jack might see himself as having a laddish persona, and is keen to protect his image, claiming he’s been naughty when he hasn’t.

But much later when the kids talk about their hobbies, Jack becomes unselfconsciously transfixed when he applies make-up from a kit brought in by one of his playmates. It’s a lovely moment.

Elsewhere, you might start to well up as Miylah, disappointed in friendship, declares, “Actually, I don’t have a heart any more.” Her pals’ group response is adorable.

