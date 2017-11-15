Accessibility Links

Strictly’s Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton are getting matching tattoos

The pair will get "I love Grimsby" inked, in honour of Clifton's home town

Remember when Susan Calman promised to get a Strictly Come Dancing tattoo if she made it to  Blackpool? She’s sticking to that pledge – and her dancing partner Kevin Clifton is getting inked too.

During an appearance of Strictly Come Dancing – It Takes Two last night, Calman revealed she’ll be getting an “I love Grimsby” tattoo on her foot, in honour of Clifton’s hometown.

However, the comedian said she won’t be going under the needle until her time on the competition is over. “The last thing you want is an open wound on your foot [while you’re dancing],” she explained.

Clifton – who also appeared on It Takes Two to chat to host Zoe Ball – said that he’ll be getting inked also, adapting the heart tattoo on his chest into an “I heart Grimsby” message.

The pair will be appearing on this Saturday’s show where they’ll perform a Paso Doble to Scott and Fran’s aptly named… Paso Doble. They’ll be hoping to build on last weekend’s serious-faced Tango to Katy Perry’s Firework, which picked up 27 points from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6:45pm on Saturday on BBC1

