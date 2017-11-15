Should the Thirteenth Doctor keep Jodie Whittaker’s Northern accent?

We know what Thirteen will look like, but what should the new Doctor sound like?

“Lots of planets have a North” said Christopher Eccleston’s Tenth Doctor when his companion, Rose Tyler, asked him why an alien would sound as though they were from the North of England.

When he regenerated into David Tennent’s Tenth Doctor the Time Lord lost those dulcet tones. And while many thought the Time Lord might go fully Scottish, he didn’t. In fact, he was asked to adopt the estuary English style he’d used in Russell T Davies’ Casanova. “Russell said we’d like to not go for another obvious regional accent, because I suppose they’d done that”, Tennant said in an interview with SFX. “Not that, I hasten to add, a slightly off-London accent isn’t a regional accent, because it is, but it reads slightly more generically than a Scottish accent does.”

Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor didn’t sound drastically different from Tennant’s. In fact, it wasn’t until Peter Capaldi stepped into the Tardis as Twelve that we had any hint of a new accent for the Time Lord.

But what will Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteen sound like? That’s the question on everyone’s lips as they wait to hear the first words emerge from hers!

Should Whittaker keep her natural Yorkshire lilt?

