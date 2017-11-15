New plot details and teaser trailer for Handmaid’s Tale series two

Hulu has announced that their Emmy award-winning dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale will return to our screens in April 2018. The series first premiered in May last year and received high praise from critics, landing the streaming service its first primetime Emmy award, along with 11 other wins and nine nominations.

What’s it about?

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel, the first series followed Offred (Elisabeth Moss) as she began her life as a handmaid in dystopian future America at the bottom of a new totalitarian regime, utilised for her fertility by the barren ruling classes. The series one finale saw Offred fall pregnant but the identity of the father remained a mystery. Could it be the Commander (Joseph Fiennes), who habitually rapes her during organised ‘Ceremonies’, or young driver Nick with whom Offred had a relationship?

What’s new for season two?

Hulu has said that season two will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. It will consist of 13 episodes.

“‘Gilead is within you’ is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In season two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth,” reads the synopsis.

A short teaser trailer has also been released, showing a handmaid – possibly Offred – running through a bleak, wintery tunnel. Could it be that she finally makes it to Canada?

The Handmaid’s Tale will air next year on Channel 4