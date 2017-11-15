Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
New plot details and teaser trailer for Handmaid’s Tale series two

New plot details and teaser trailer for Handmaid’s Tale series two

Not long to wait...

handmaids

Hulu has announced that their Emmy award-winning dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale will return to our screens in April 2018. The series first premiered in May last year and received high praise from critics, landing the streaming service its first primetime Emmy award, along with 11 other wins and nine nominations.

Advertisement

What’s it about?

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel, the first series followed Offred (Elisabeth Moss) as she began her life as a handmaid in dystopian future America at the bottom of a new totalitarian regime, utilised for her fertility by the barren ruling classes. The series one finale saw Offred fall pregnant but the identity of the father remained a mystery. Could it be the Commander (Joseph Fiennes), who habitually rapes her during organised ‘Ceremonies’, or young driver Nick with whom Offred had a relationship?

What’s new for season two?

Hulu has said that season two will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. It will consist of 13 episodes.

“‘Gilead is within you’ is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In season two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth,” reads the synopsis.

A short teaser trailer has also been released, showing a handmaid – possibly Offred – running through a bleak, wintery tunnel. Could it be that she finally makes it to Canada?

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale will air next year on Channel 4

Tags

Related news

144250.cad9ae57-7731-4ecd-a3b8-da0e56ac8975

The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Channel 4 for a second series

139513.b9340bcd-6363-4933-9869-7d0323df8bbd

Elisabeth Moss: “People need to educate themselves as to what feminism means”

All about The Handmaid's Tale

handmaids
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

144250.cad9ae57-7731-4ecd-a3b8-da0e56ac8975

The Handmaid’s Tale will return to Channel 4 for a second series

139513.b9340bcd-6363-4933-9869-7d0323df8bbd

Elisabeth Moss: “People need to educate themselves as to what feminism means”

143028.ae485589-b605-47e2-bd4f-84df841facbe

OT Fagbenle: “You can judge a man by the size of what offends him”

139124.c6284d15-a7e4-474d-8eb1-98c1bcf95cc5

The Handmaid’s Tale rockets to top of book charts after UK series debut

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more