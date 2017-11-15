Accessibility Links

Mark Gatiss, John Barrowman, Russell Tovey and more stars congratulate Australia on gay marriage vote

Gay activists and stars of TV and film have praised the same-sex marriage vote result

The stars of screen are celebrating Australia’s decisive vote in favour of same-sex marriage after a two-month national postal survey revealed that 61% of Aussies support same-sex couples’ right to marry, with more than 12.7 million people voting in a huge 79.5% turnout.

The result wasn’t legally binding, but the country’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has pledged to pass the relevant legislation in parliament by Christmas.

It’s a move that’s been praised by stars such as Australian singer Kylie Minogue and sister Dannii Minogue, Boy George, Being Human’s Russell Tovey, Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis, Doctor Who and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss, writer Neil Gaiman and actor John Barrowman (alongside husband Scott Gill)…

Then there was comedian Eddie Izzard, Strictly’s Susan Calman, presenter Clare Balding, ITV’s Amanda Holden and New Zealand’s Thor director Taika Waititi.

It’s shaping up to be a good day, Straya!

