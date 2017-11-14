Who is Shappi Khorsandi? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the comedian and author

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Shappi Khorsandi

Age: 44

Famous for: being a comedian and author

Twitter: @ShappiKhorsandi

Biography: Originally from Iran, Khorsandi has made quite the name for herself on the British stand-up comedy scene. First taking to the stage in 1997, she’s performed at the likes of Latitude and Glastonbury festivals, the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and also appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Live at the Apollo.

In her performances, she likes to make light of the Iranian-UK cultural divide and the generation gap. Her comedy has led to a successful television career, with regular appearances on shows including QI, Have I Got News for You and The News Quiz. She’s also shown up on Let’s Dance for Sport Relief in 2010 and filled in for Jamelia on Loose Women in 2014.

Aside from a successful decade-long comedy career, Khorsandi has written two books, with her first novel Nina is Not OK being released last year.

