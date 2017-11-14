Who is Dennis Wise? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the former England footballer tipped for the jungle

Name: Dennis Wise

Age: 50

Famous for: playing football for England and Chelsea, being a former manager for Millwall and being the Executive Director at Newcastle United. Basically a whole load of football.

Twitter: @denniswise

Biography: The Kensington born Wise has enjoyed a jam-packed football career spanning decades. As a young player, he started his career with the Southampton youth team and then went on to play for some major teams including Chelsea and Millwall as a midfielder. Throughout his successful career as the captain for Chelsea, he saw the club win two FA Cups, a League Cup and a UEFA Cup.

Wise hit the big time when he made it to the England squad in 1991, where he ended up playing for the national squad for nine years.

After hanging up his football boots he tried his hand at being on the managers side of the dugout, having looked after and managed Millwall, Southampton, Swindon Town and Leeds United and taken up the position of Executive Director at Newcastle United.

Since then Wise has proved that he can have a life outside of football when, in the year 2000, he set up his charity the Dennis Wise & Frankham Group Charitable Trust. The charity raises money for both adults and children with disabilities.