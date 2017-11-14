Who is Stanley Johnson? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's dad, who looks set to enter the Aussie jungle

Name: Stanley Johnson

Age: 77

Famous for: being an author and a Conservative MP but let’s be honest, basically just for being Boris Johnson’s dad

Biography: Somerset-born Johnson began his career as a Conservative MEP for Wight & Hampshire East in 1979 where he was in office for just over five years. He made an unsuccessful return to politics in 2005, but other than that has mostly left it to his son Boris.

Stanley is probably better known as a writer, having published almost 30 books about everything from Russian politics to Antarctica and even an auto-biography named Stanley I Presume. He’s also a bit of an endangered species expert, having travelled the world exploring ways to save migratory animals.

Of his six children from two marriages, the most famous are probably Foreign Secretary and former Mayor of London Boris Johnson and Rachel Johnson, who is a journalist and ex-Editor in Chief of The Lady.

Stanley is no stranger to television either, having been one of the very first regular hosts of More4’s The Last Word, appeared on various political debate shows, and even shown his face on Have I Got News For You.

And if you’re wondering whether a 77 year old is fit enough to cope with Bushtucker Trials and the rigours of the Australian jungle, here’s a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain where he did a handstand…