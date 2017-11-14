Who is Jamie Lomas? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the bad boy soap star who could be swapping Hollyoaks for a stint in the jungle

Name: Jamie Lomas

Age: 42

Famous for: being Hollyoaks bad boy Warren Fox

Twitter: @jamielomas1

Biography: Manchester lad Jamie has had quite the soap career since he started on Brookside in 2002, also having starred in Coronation Street, EastEnders – as Jake Stone –and now as everyone’s favourite Hollyoaks bad boy, Warren Fox.

Over the course of 11 years (with a five-year break), Warren caused a lot of strife and misery around the village with his thuggish behaviour and rotten-to-the-core persona, and has been responsible for the deaths of no less than five people in his time there.

Here he is fighting his way around town with nemesis Brendan to a jaunty drum ‘n’ bass soundtrack…

Pretty full-on stuff, right?

Jamie’s portrayal of Warren even got him nominated for Villain of the Year at the British Soap Awards three years on the trot, Best Actor two years in a row and of course Sexiest Male in 2008.

Whilst he didn’t quite get his hands on a trophy that time, Jamie’s recently won the Best Actor in a Narrative Short award at the Studio City International Film Festival for his role in The Importance of Being Andy.

So I just got this amazing news, best actor at the studio city international film festival for the film i shot in LA!!! Thank you to my good friend and director @jdrhuk and to everyone else involved in making this movie, a very proud moment 'You get out what you put in' pic.twitter.com/CqW5wkkjr3 — jamie lomas (@jamielomas1) November 10, 2017

Jamie’s also set to star in a new action thriller, The Establishment: Division 9, and two more titles all due to start filming in 2018 after his stint in the jungle.