Who is Jack Maynard? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the online YouTube star entering the jungle

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Jack Maynard

Age: 22

Famous for: being a superstar YouTuber

Twitter: @Jack_Maynard23

Biography: Brighton-born Jack Maynard started on the YouTube scene back in 2015 and since then has risen to social media stardom.

He might not quite be at PewDiePie levels but with 1.2 million subscribers and over 100 million total views on his channel, he’s still racked up quite the following. He posts new videos every week which mainly revolve around vlogs, challenges and comedy sketches.

He is also younger brother to singer Conor Maynard, who stormed onto the scene in 2012 with a UK number one album. However, now Jack is stepping out of his brother’s shadow, having gone from personal trainer to internet superstar.

The two Maynard brothers do, however, team up to work on various parody videos and songs in a band named GOAT. Their video Grenade (above) has had 9.2 million views on YouTube and their second, First Car (below) is also racking up the viewer numbers.

Jack is a rising YouTube star, but will his online viewers follow him to ITV? The star was the first to touch down in Australia before filming, and is now ready to share jungle duties with the likes of boxer Amir Khan and Boris Johnson’s Dad Stanley. Wonder if any of them are subscribers?

Why so serious 🤐 Pt. 1 📸 @bylukewright A post shared by Jack Maynard (@jack_maynard) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

