Who is Jennie McAlpine? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the Coronation Street star who's tipped to be heading for the jungle

Name: Jennie McAlpine

Age: 33

Famous for: playing the fiery-haired Fiz Brown on Coronation Street

Twitter: @jenniemcalpine

Biography: Lancashire-born lass, Jennie McAlpine has graced our screens as Fiz Brown on Coronation Street for 16 long years. While she might be famous for her recurring role on Corrie, she also appeared in another favourite British soap, having also starred in Emmerdale for a brief period.

As Fiz Brown, we’ve seen her have her fair share of dramas including murder, a premature birth, a hostage situation and many troubles with the law. She first appeared on the street as a troubled young teenager where she was adopted by Roy and Hayley and over the years has matured through all of the drama that comes hand in hand with being a character on a soap opera.

Outside of her soap career, the actress runs and co-owns the teashop Annies in Manchester with husband Chris.