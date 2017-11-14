Accessibility Links

What time is Exodus: Our Journey Continues on TV?

What time is Exodus: Our Journey Continues on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of BBC2’s Bafta-winning documentary

Exodus: Our Journey Continues

What time is Exodus on TV?

Exodus: Our Journey Continues concludes on Thursday 16th November at 9pm on BBC2.

What is it about?

The first series of Exodus, which captured the trials of migrants coming to Europe, often using their own cameraphones, won a Bafta for best factual series earlier this year. The second series follows what happens to people who have reached Europe but, with borders reinforced, are now stranded in a dehumanising limbo.

Is Hassan Akkad in this series?

Akkad, a Syrian refugee who filmed his journey to Europe in series one, is now actually working as a producer on the show.

What was the first series like?

Read our Q&A with the director James Bluemel, where he explains how the documentary was filmed and how it could have prevented Brexit, here.

Is there a trailer for series two?

Yes, here you go…

All about Exodus: Our Journey Continues

Exodus: Our Journey Continues (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

