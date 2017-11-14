Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ecstatic Swedish football team gatecrash TV pundits after qualifying for World Cup finals

Ecstatic Swedish football team gatecrash TV pundits after qualifying for World Cup finals

Let's just say they were VERY excited about knocking Italy out of the running

swedish-eurosport

Any football fan will tell you that qualifying for the World Cup is kind of a big deal, but when you do so at the expense of a team that’s won the thing on several occasions and was fully expected to progress instead of you, it’s grounds for quite the celebration.

Advertisement

At least that’s what the Swedish national team seemed to think when they managed to knock out former winners Italy to secure a place at the World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.

The Scandinavian side recorded a 1-0 victory which meant Italy failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 60 years. To celebrate, the Swedish team decided to gatecrash their home pundits’ report on the sidelines…

The team really put the crash into gatecrash, too – absolutely demolishing the desk the reporters were working at in the process.

Advertisement

Oh well, at least they’re all happy, eh?

Tags

Related news

football-scores

Voice of BBC football results Tim Gudgin dies aged 87

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who Series 11 Costume Reveal

There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed

You might like

football-scores

Voice of BBC football results Tim Gudgin dies aged 87

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who Series 11 Costume Reveal

There’s a crucial detail about Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who costume that everyone missed

Getty, SL

Is football in denial about brain damage?

19451

Yea or neigh: will you miss John McCririck on Channel 4’s racing coverage?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more