Coronation Street: Anna traps Phelan in tense showdown?

Will Anna get one over on the Corrie killer?

Anna Windass will try to force a confession from Pat Phelan in next week’s Coronation Street – but will the villainous builder be duped so easily?

Viewers will see Phelan do a shady deal with Anna after telling her that Nicola is expecting Gary’s baby. But seeking to regain the upper hand, Anna lures her enemy round to Number 13 and confronts him.

With Anna also in trouble with the police following Seb’s fall from a ladder, she wants to know why Phelan framed her for the teenager’s accident.

Smelling a rat, Phelan looks Anna in the eye and tells her that they both know she caused Seb’s injuries.

As Phelan heads off, Corrie fans will see Anna switching off the record setting on her phone, gutted that her plan to entrap Pat has gone awry.

So, has Anna blown her last chance to get Phelan to admit his evil deeds?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below

