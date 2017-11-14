“Are you celebrating not being the best?” Dan Walker and Piers Morgan’s Twitter war rages on following Radio Times Breakfast poll results

The long-term Breakfast TV rivals are at it again...

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan are locked in a Twitter battle once again.

The pair, who have famously clashed over everything from fake news to BBC salaries and Carol Kirkwood via social media had a mini war of words this morning when the results of a RadioTimes.com poll to find the nation’s favourite Breakfast TV Presenter were released.

Eamonn Holmes topped the bill, with Morgan finishing third and Walker in fourth after 33,000 votes were cast by RadioTimes.com readers.

It didn’t take the Good Morning Britain presenter long to call out his BBC Breakfast rival.

“A lot of people voted and very interesting who won…Eamonn Holmes is the king of breakfast TV”, said Morgan live on air. “Then we get into the current breakfast TV presenters and that would be me. Dan somebody on the BBC trailing below me and he only just beat the guy who’s been retired… And the queen of breakfast television is our very own Susanna.”

Morgan followed up with a tweet offering Walker his “sympathies at this difficult time”.

Thanks to @RadioTimes readers for voting me Top (current) Breakfast TV presenter. Sympathies to @mrdanwalker at this difficult time. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RegMCrhNVf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 14, 2017

Walker didn’t take the jab lying down, though. “Are you celebrating not being the best… again?” he asked Morgan, while several other Twitter users referred to an old tweet from the GMB host that said “Gold” was the only medal worth winning.

Newly crowned Breakfast TV king Holmes decided to intervene, to prevent a war breaking out.

Now boys …….. — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) November 14, 2017

But, er, boys will be boys…