Jacqueline Wilson to receive BAFTA Special Award

The Tracey Beaker author will be honoured at the British Academy Children’s Awards

Jacqueline Wilson will receive a BAFTA Special Award for her contribution to British children’s television through the many adaptations of her much-loved work.

The acclaimed children’s author – whose writing career has spanned over 45 years – will be presented with the accolade at the British Academy Children’s Awards later this month.

Many of Wilson’s literary creations have gone on to become BAFTA-winning and nominated screen adaptations, including: The Story of Tracy Beaker; The Dumping Ground; Hetty Feather; Girls in Love; Double Act; Dustbin Baby and The Illustrated Mum.

Jacqueline Wilson said: “I’m so pleased and proud to be given this very special award. I’m very much looking forward to the event and being able to celebrate with all the talented people who have made this possible.”

Jacqueline Wilson has sold over 40 million books in the UK and many more worldwide.

In 2002, Wilson was awarded the OBE for services to literacy in schools and her triumph in encouraging kids to start reading.

The British Academy Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 26th November at The Roundhouse, London