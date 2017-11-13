Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Ant says “it’s brilliant to be back together” with Dec ahead of I’m a Celebrity launch

Ant says “it’s brilliant to be back together” with Dec ahead of I’m a Celebrity launch

Anthony McPartlin is delighted to be heading back to the jungle after months in rehab for painkiller addiction

Ant and Dec (Getty, EH)

Anthony McPartlin has reunited with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly ahead of the launch of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Advertisement

The duo flew into Brisbane together for this year’s series, after Ant’s treatment for addiction to prescription painkillers kept them apart for two months over the summer.

Ant has spent time in rehab in the US for his addiction which developed following a botched knee operation in 2014.

“I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait,” he told The Sun. “It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great. The flight was alright, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up. I’m looking forward to spending more time with him.

“It’s brilliant to be back together, it’s perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited.

“We’ll have the same old shenanigans, but with a few little added twists. We just can’t wait to get in and get going now. We’ve been waiting for ages, it’s been a long summer break so we can’t wait.”

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity returns on Sunday 19th November. This year’s line-up is expected to include boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.

Tags

Related news

113128

Ready to jungle? Everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2017

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Ant and Dec (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

113128

Ready to jungle? Everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2017

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 20:00:01 on 29/10/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 29/10/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 6 RESULTS SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **RESULTS SHOW - STRICTLY EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 20:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER 2017** The bottom two couples Karen Clifton, Simon Rider, Mollie King, AJ Pritchard - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who’s out of Strictly Come Dancing 2017? The full list of eliminated celebrities and professional dancers

children-in-need-main

Children in Need 2017: your guide to what’s on TV when

92195

I’m a Celeb day 5: George is jungle VIP, Vicky makes a splash on live TV and the elephant in the camp is MiC

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more