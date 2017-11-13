Ant says “it’s brilliant to be back together” with Dec ahead of I’m a Celebrity launch

Anthony McPartlin is delighted to be heading back to the jungle after months in rehab for painkiller addiction

Anthony McPartlin has reunited with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly ahead of the launch of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The duo flew into Brisbane together for this year’s series, after Ant’s treatment for addiction to prescription painkillers kept them apart for two months over the summer.

Ant has spent time in rehab in the US for his addiction which developed following a botched knee operation in 2014.

“I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait,” he told The Sun. “It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great. The flight was alright, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up. I’m looking forward to spending more time with him.

“It’s brilliant to be back together, it’s perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited.

“We’ll have the same old shenanigans, but with a few little added twists. We just can’t wait to get in and get going now. We’ve been waiting for ages, it’s been a long summer break so we can’t wait.”

I’m a Celebrity returns on Sunday 19th November. This year’s line-up is expected to include boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s father Stanley and Made in Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo.