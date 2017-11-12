Where is BBC1 drama Howards End filmed?

Here’s where you’ll find the country home, the ruins and the London townhouse in the latest adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel

EM Forster’s Howards End is one of the most famous homes in English literature. It represents a rural Britain lingering in the past and struggling to keep up with the comparative chaos of urban life at the beginning of the 20th century.

The novelist’s inspiration for Howards End came from his childhood home, Rooks Nest. After his father died from tuberculosis, Forster’s mother took him to the countryside in the hope that they could lead a healthier life there. He lived at the house, near Stevenage in Hertfordshire, from around the age of two to 12 years old.

In the Oscar-winning 1992 film adaptation starring Emma Thompson, Howards End was reimagined at Peppard Cottage in Oxfordshire.

Now, the BBC has adapted the novel for television, with Hayley Atwell playing Margaret Schlegel and Matthew Macfadyen as Henry Wilcox.

Here’s where you can find the 2017 filming locations for the country home, the ruins and the London townhouse…

Which country house acted as Howards End in the BBC drama?

The expansive residence of the Wilcox family, surrounded by lush green gardens, was filmed at Vann House in Hambledon, near Godalming, Surrey.

It is a 16th century English Heritage site renowned for its five-acres worth of gardens and is owned by the Caroe family.

Vann House is no stranger to the small screen: some episodes of the long-running series Agatha Christie’s Poirot were filmed there.

The gardens, but not the house itself, are open to the public.

Where are the ruins where the Wilcox family go on a walk?

This scene was filmed at the ruins of Waverley Abbey in Surrey, where a group of monks founded a monastery almost 900 years ago that sits alongside the River Wey.

The abbey has previously been used as a backdrop to the films Elizabeth (1998) and Disney’s Into the Woods (2014).

Waverley Abbey is open to the public free of charge.

Where is the Schlegel family’s London home filmed?

The exterior of the Schlegels’ London home (Wickham Place) is filmed in Myddelton Square in Clerkenwell. All of the Georgian houses on the square are Grade II listed.

Howards End is on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1