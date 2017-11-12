Harry Styles’ X Factor performance blew fans away – and reminded them of a certain rock star

Watch the performance that put viewers in mind of Mick Jagger and David Bowie

Former One Direction star Harry Styles made a triumphant return to the show that spawned his career on Saturday night with his first solo performance on The X Factor – and it’s safe to say viewers were impressed…

Holy crap I need to go to a @Harry_Styles gig. Like whutttttt. That was sick. Yes yes yes. 🙌🏼 #XFactor — Ashton Jade Gibbs 🔮 (@ashtongibbs) November 11, 2017

Credit to Harry Styles. Not a fan before but he is fantastic. Great performer #xfactor — Beci Wood (@beciwood) November 11, 2017

#xfactor WOW. HARRY STYLES JUST BLEW ME AWAY. HE WAS FANRASTIC. WHAT A GREAT SURPRISE ON A SATURDAY NIGHT. ENJOYED THAT 😀 — Cori Burns (@CoriBurns123) November 11, 2017

WOW! I wasn't expecting that 😱 Harry Styles absolutely SMASHED it! That was brrrrrilliant 👍 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/uxkDqcLPyP — James Ciccone (@JamesCiccone) November 11, 2017

Strutting around the stage in a purple flared one-piece as he performed his new single Kiwi, Harry even reminded people of a certain veteran rock star…

im in shock, Harry Styles just smashed that performance. he has a Mick Jagger kind of vibe about him #xfactor — ㅤantt (@antt_x) November 11, 2017

It was an unreal performance. I'm a big rock fan but thought Harry Styles was class just then. Young Mick Jagger in the making. #XFactor — Matthew Cooper (@MCooper0191) November 11, 2017

Is it possible for Mick Jagger to be reincarnated without actually dying? #xfactor #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/yPK6dzSx0D — ChrisAWykes (@ChrisAWykes) November 11, 2017

@Harry_Styles is definitely the new Mick Jagger but better looking #XFactor he nailed that song — Katrina Clarke (@catriona20121) November 11, 2017

…or two…

Harry Styles, you're a natural, lad. David Bowie would've been proud of that performance #xfactor — Ivana Flapjack (@herbsyhc) November 11, 2017

Harry styles reminded me of David bowie in that performance. Just me? #XFactor #HarryStyles — sarah chittenden (@lil_pea_chitts) November 11, 2017

#XFactor Was dreading #HarryStyles performance but fuck me he actually nailed it. Reminded me a hell of a lot of the Late Great #DavidBowie — Martin Graves 🐓⚽🏍️ (@GravesySpurs) November 11, 2017

Why is Harry Styles pretending he's the offspring of Mick Jagger and David Bowie? All while dressed as The Joker? Help? #XFactor — James (@James9861) November 11, 2017

Of course, there’s one way to decide for yourself whether Harry is more Jagger or Bowie (or Joker) – watch his performance for yourself…

