Harry Styles’ X Factor performance blew fans away – and reminded them of a certain rock star

Watch the performance that put viewers in mind of Mick Jagger and David Bowie

Harry Styles on The X Factor

Former One Direction star Harry Styles made a triumphant return to the show that spawned his career on Saturday night with his first solo performance on The X Factor – and it’s safe to say viewers were impressed…

Strutting around the stage in a purple flared one-piece as he performed his new single Kiwi, Harry even reminded people of a certain veteran rock star…

…or two…

Of course, there’s one way to decide for yourself whether Harry is more Jagger or Bowie (or Joker) – watch his performance for yourself…

The X Factor continues on Sunday night on ITV at 7:25pm

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

