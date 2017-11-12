Where can I watch the Formula 1 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix on TV?

Champion elect Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of last year's victory

Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Brazilian Grand Prix in Interlagos

The penultimate round at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos as champion elect Lewis Hamilton eyes his 63rd Grand Prix victory, on the track where he won last year.

Advertisement

Practice and qualifying: Saturday 11th November

Action from the practice sessions is on Sky Sports F1 from 8:30am with live coverage from 12:45pm. Live coverage of the qualifying round is from 3pm.

Highlights are on Channel 4 from 7:30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 12th November

Live trackside coverage begins at 2:30pm on Sky Sports F1. Race coverage begins at 3:30pm (race starts at 4pm).

Highlights on Channel 4 from 10:30pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Brazilian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has live coverage from 3:30pm on Sunday.