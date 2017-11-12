Everything you need to know about this weekend’s X Factor live shows

How many acts are being eliminated this weekend? What's the theme? And when's it happening? We have all the answers right here...

When is The X Factor on TV?

The X Factor is on ITV this weekend on Saturday 11th November at 8:10pm and Sunday 12th November at 7:30pm.

What is the theme on The X Factor this weekend?

All of the contestants will be singing the songs of George Michael. That means we’re getting a bit of Wham!, a bit of Freedom! and a bit of Careless Whisper(!). Bring it on.

How many acts are leaving this weekend?

Until Friday, the plan had been that four contestants would leave this weekend – two on Saturday and two on Sunday. But a last minute change of plan means it’s just one act on each night who’ll be shown the door.

Who’s still left on The X Factor?

There are just two of Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs left in the competition, Kevin Davy White and Matt Linnen, and it’s a similar story for Louis Walsh. He only has two Boys still standing: Lloyd Macey and Sam Black – although it’s not clear whether Sam will be well enough to perform this weekend after being put on vocal rest.

Simon’s got all his Groups still left in the competition, Rak-Su, The Cutkelvins, Sean & Conor Price and Jack & Joel, whilst all four of Sharon’s girls Grace Davies, Holly Tandy, Rai-Elle Williams and Alisah Bonaobra are also still competing.

Who do you want to leave this weekend?

So now that your thirst for X Factor knowledge has been quenched, it’s time to decide, who do you want to leave this weekend now that the quadruple elimination has been called off? Have your say in our poll:

Who are The X Factor judges?

The fantastic four are still standing strong, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osborne, Nicole Scherzinger and of course Simon Cowell are still here coaching their acts towards their dreams of stardom.

Who is the presenter of The X Factor?

Yep, still Dermot O’Leary! It would be weird if it was anyone else, wouldn’t it?

What are the format changes on The X Factor this year?

We know that the jukebox from last year was scrapped but what else has changed? Well, there’s no sing-off and no Deadlock so that means that the judges have no input on who stays each week.

There’s also now barely any difference between the Saturday and Sunday night shows. Instead of having all the acts perform in one show and the results listed on a Sunday night, the categories are split and the act with the fewest votes leaves that night.

But, the Sunday show still has a small difference and that is the Prize Fight…

Just what is the Prize Fight?

The Prize Fight is a new twist this year that gives the contestants a little bit more incentive to perform to their best each week.

The two best acts of each night, aka the ones with the most votes, have a sing-off to determine the overall winner. Whoever wins, gets a ‘money can’t buy prize’.

The first prize, won by Grace Davies was flying to NYC to meet Pink and last week the prize was to record a single with a producer and writer, which was won by Kevin Davy White.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV