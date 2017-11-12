Accessibility Links

Doctor Who fans have excelled themselves with amazing Jodie Whittaker artwork

The Thirteenth Doctor is really brought to life in her new outfit

Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor in Doctor Who

Well that didn’t take long. Just days after Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume was revealed, talented fans have set to work and come up with a plethora of fantastic pieces of art that really bring the Thirteenth Doctor to life.

While Jodie looks fantastic in her first shot in character, these illustrations give an even stronger sense of what she might be like in action, and what people are hoping for from her…

All about Doctor Who

