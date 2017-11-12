Doctor Who fans have excelled themselves with amazing Jodie Whittaker artwork
The Thirteenth Doctor is really brought to life in her new outfit
Well that didn’t take long. Just days after Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume was revealed, talented fans have set to work and come up with a plethora of fantastic pieces of art that really bring the Thirteenth Doctor to life.
- Fans are loving Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume
- All the Doctor Who references in Jodie Whittaker’s new costume
- Did you notice all the changes to Jodie Whittaker’s Tardis?
While Jodie looks fantastic in her first shot in character, these illustrations give an even stronger sense of what she might be like in action, and what people are hoping for from her…
Who is she. pic.twitter.com/sUqeyqrxhS
— Stephen Byrne (@StephenByrne86) November 9, 2017
13th Doctor #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/VWnYjLGm4g
— โมกัด✂ (@Mogamoka2) November 9, 2017
YAS!!! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/mnoCzSGmRR
— Miguel Delicado (@migueldelicado) November 9, 2017
Thirteen. ✨🌟🌙🚀 #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/C2xQNfJHGf
— ✨ Sophie (@sophiecowdrey) November 9, 2017
- Doctor Who costume designer explains how to dress a Time Lord
- Bradley Walsh didn’t even have to audition for his Doctor Who role
- New Doctor Who Christmas special cast photos for Children in Need
hey 🙂@DoctorWho_BBCA @bbcdoctorwho #DoctorWho #DoctorWho13 #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/cshVkUbXOp
— FrancescoFrancavilla (@f_francavilla) November 9, 2017
I've never before been so compelled to draw fanart of an actress. I LOVE her. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/SnbM13VtKq
— ZestyDoesThings (@ZestyDoesThings) November 9, 2017
The 13th Doctor ☆ Really excited to see more of her! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/74W9I2EIfu
— Violet (@MrtViolet) November 9, 2017
The Wanderer in the fourth dimension. – Here's my full artpiece for The 13th Doctor herself, #JodieWhittaker. #DoctorWho #Artwork #Poster 🌌 pic.twitter.com/jY1irzIEqG
— WhoviVortex (@WhoviVortex) November 9, 2017