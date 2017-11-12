Doctor Who fans have excelled themselves with amazing Jodie Whittaker artwork

The Thirteenth Doctor is really brought to life in her new outfit

Well that didn’t take long. Just days after Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor Who costume was revealed, talented fans have set to work and come up with a plethora of fantastic pieces of art that really bring the Thirteenth Doctor to life.

Advertisement

While Jodie looks fantastic in her first shot in character, these illustrations give an even stronger sense of what she might be like in action, and what people are hoping for from her…

I've never before been so compelled to draw fanart of an actress. I LOVE her. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/SnbM13VtKq — ZestyDoesThings (@ZestyDoesThings) November 9, 2017

The 13th Doctor ☆ Really excited to see more of her! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/74W9I2EIfu — Violet (@MrtViolet) November 9, 2017