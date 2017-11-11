Here’s who X Factor fans want to leave the show this week

It’s less decisive than in some weeks but by a small margin Sam Black is the act you’d most like to see leave the show this weekend, closely followed by Alisah Bonaobra.

Sam, from the Boys category, got almost 18% of the vote with Alisah on 17% and her fellow Girls category singer Grace Davies not far behind on just over 15%.

They can’t all go of course, since – following a last-minute change of plans – there will now only be two acts heading home this week, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Who will go? Only time and some George Michael numbers can tell…

Sam Black 17.92% Alisah Bonaobra 17.05% Grace Davies 15.2% Jack and Joel 12.05% Sean and Conor Price 8.79% The Cutkelvins 6.19% Holly Tandy 4.89% Lloyd Macey 4.56% Rai-Elle Williams 4.45% Matt Linnen 4.23% Rak-Su 3.37% Kevin Davy White 1.3%

The X Factor is on ITV at 8:10pm on Saturday and 7:25pm on Sunday