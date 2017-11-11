Here’s who X Factor fans want to leave the show this week
It could be a close run thing...
It’s less decisive than in some weeks but by a small margin Sam Black is the act you’d most like to see leave the show this weekend, closely followed by Alisah Bonaobra.
Sam, from the Boys category, got almost 18% of the vote with Alisah on 17% and her fellow Girls category singer Grace Davies not far behind on just over 15%.
They can’t all go of course, since – following a last-minute change of plans – there will now only be two acts heading home this week, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.
Who will go? Only time and some George Michael numbers can tell…
|Sam Black
|17.92%
|
Alisah Bonaobra
|17.05%
|
Grace Davies
|15.2%
|
Jack and Joel
|12.05%
|
Sean and Conor Price
|8.79%
|
The Cutkelvins
|6.19%
|
Holly Tandy
|4.89%
|
Lloyd Macey
|4.56%
|
Rai-Elle Williams
|4.45%
|
Matt Linnen
|4.23%
|
Rak-Su
|3.37%
|
Kevin Davy White
|1.3%
The X Factor is on ITV at 8:10pm on Saturday and 7:25pm on Sunday