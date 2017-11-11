Here’s what the X Factor acts are singing for George Michael week

If they just have a little Faith, they could be on the Edge of Heaven...

The X Factor acts will have to have a little Faith on this weekend’s live shows if they want to make sure They Don’t Go in George Michael week.

They’ll be Praying For Time to impress the judges and hoping they’ll get a chance to perform at least One More Time next week.

And of course they’ll be on the Edge of Heaven if they do get through.

Let’s just hope their vocals are on form and a Careless Whisper doesn’t emanate from their lips as they try to convince the judges I’m Your Man / Men / Woman!

Ahem… anyway, you get the idea – it’s George Michael week and these are the songs they’ll be singing on Saturday and Sunday’s shows…

Girls

Grace Davies: I Can’t Make You Love Me (George Michael)

Alisah Bonaobra: Praying for Time (George Michael)

Holly Tandy: One More Time (George Michael)

Rai-Elle Williams: They Won’t Go When I Go (George Michael)

Groups

Rak-Su: Faith (George Michael)

Sean and Conor Price: Freedom! ‘90 (George Michael)

The Cutkelvins: Killer / Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone (George Michael)

Jack & Joel: The Edge of Heaven (Wham!)

Boys

Lloyd Macey: A Different Corner (George Michael)

Sam Black: I’m Your Man! (Wham!)

Overs

Kevin Davy White: Fastlove, Pt 1 (George Michael)

Matt Linnen: Careless Whisper (George Michael)

The X Factor is on ITV at 8:10pm on Saturday and 7:25pm on Sunday